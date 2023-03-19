Fulham were better than Manchester United until red cards, says Marco Silva

Fulham manager Marco Silva says his side were better than Manchester United in the teams' FA Cup quarter-final until a late meltdown saw the Cottagers receive three red cards.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal put Fulham in front early in the second half and the Londoners were leading at Old Trafford with 18 minutes left, when the game turned in United's favour.

Willian handled Jadon Sancho's shot and Silva was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for his protests as the official decided whether to overturn the original call not to give a penalty.

A spot-kick was ultimately awarded, with Willian red carded for using his arm and Mitrovic followed after an angry protest which saw him push Kavanagh.

"For 70 minutes, we did it brilliantly," Silva said after the match. "We were clearly the best team on the pitch, we matched them well until that moment."

The Portuguese was also frustrated at Kavanagh as he felt decisions went against Fulham.

"It is difficult to accept these type of decisions," he said. "It is a huge club, everyone knows, huge respect, it can not be. Both teams have to have the same conditions. Sometimes, because it is Fulham or Manchester United they choose differently in the same situations. The referee sometimes feels the pressure."

And he added: "We have been really unlucky with Chris Kavanagh this season, many moments. It is difficult to understand some of the decisions."

Silva believes Fulham should have had a penalty early in the match themselves for a foul on Mitrovic.

"It has to be obvious, it is clear," he said. "It is the first moments of the game, but it doesn't matter. It is a clear penalty on Mitro. Luke Shaw pushed Mitro, the referee is in a position to see it. VAR is for sure. Okay, it is pressure to play against Manchester United away from home at Old Trafford."