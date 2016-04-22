Funes Mori escapes Everton punishment, Jagielka doubtful

Roberto Martinez says Ramiro Funes Mori has not been disciplined internally after his sending off against Liverpool, while Phil Jagielka faces a late fitness test ahead of Everton's FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Funes Mori saw red for a tackle which injured Divock Origi in the 4-0 derby defeat at Anfield on Wednesday, the Argentine then grabbing the crest on his shirt as he left the field in what could be interpreted as a provocative gesture.

Addressing the media on Friday, Martinez revealed he has taken no further action against the defender, who is suspended for the match against Manchester United at Wembley this weekend as a consequence of his dismissal.

Asked if Funes Mori, who issued an apology to Origi on Thursday, has been punished behind the scenes, the manager said: "No, I had a conversation with Ramiro.

"Because of the proximity of the semi-final, the preparation has been about the next game. It's an incident that we spoke about. It's water under the bridge now.

"As a team it was a really tough moment. That's not the sort of incident you want to allow the referee to make a decision on."

Tom Cleverley, Leighton Baines and Aaron Lennon, who have recently returned to fitness, emerged unscathed from the Liverpool defeat, but Martinez is still waiting to determine the availability of several key men.

Jagielka suffered a hamstring injury against Watford on April 9, while a groin problem and illness respectively forced Gareth Barry and John Stones to be substituted at Anfield.

"Seamus Coleman will be missing the semi-final," Martinez said of his Irish full-back, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury..

"We're going to have a late fitness test today with Phil Jagielka [and] Gareth Barry. John Stones, we're quite positive about.

"Medically, I wouldn't expect Phil to be fit. Since he picked up the injury, it's only been a short amount of time.

"We're not going to say no. We're going to treat his feelings rather than the injury and we'll see how that shapes up going into the game."

As for the mood in the camp after a derby loss that has heaped further pressure on Martinez, the under-fire manager said: "We carry hurt. That's normal after what happened.

"The focus is [on] the opportunity of being in the semi-final of the FA Cup. It's only the third time in 20 years. Nobody at Everton is taking that lightly."