Funso Ojo in Aberdeen squad for Hamilton clash

Funso Ojo is ready to put his three-month injury nightmare behind him after being included in Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen squad for Saturday’s visit of Hamilton.

The midfielder tore his hamstring against St Johnstone back in September but is now set for his comeback against Accies at Pittodrie.

However, Craig Bryson’s return remains on ice after McInnes decided the midfield veteran needs to top up his fitness levels after an ankle issue. Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee) are also still out.

Alex Gogic is suspended for Hamilton’s trip to Pittodrie.

The Cypriot midfield enforcer was sent off during last week’s defeat at St Mirren.

Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton all remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.