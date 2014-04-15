Future of striker Anelka remains unclear

Alexandre Kalil, the president of Atletico Mineiro, announced on Twitter on April 6 that he had lured Anelka to Brazil but over a week later and the Brazilian Serie A club have yet to officially unveil the former West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea and Real Madrid striker.

Kalil tweeted 'Anelka is a rooster', referring to Mineiro's nickname 'the Roosters'.

On Monday, Arabic website Goalna tweeted a picture of Anelka in Kuwait attending an Islamic conference but Kalil remained adamant the 35-year-old will join Mineiro.

"I'm dealing with it right now and between now and tomorrow lunchtime I'll have it fixed," Kalil told AS.

Mineiro's press department added: "The President is dealing personally with the matter and we don't know any more than what has been published on his Twitter account, which is that he's an Atletico player."

Anelka is uncontracted after he was sacked by West Brom in March for gross misconduct after the Frenchman announced he had quit on Twitter.

The falling out between club and player stemmed from West Brom's insistence Anelka apologise for using the anti-Semitic 'quenelle' gesture during a Premier League match late last year and pay a 'substantial fine' before he would be available for selection again.

Anelka was also punished by the English Football Association for using the gesture with the forward given a five-match suspension and ordered to pay an £80,000 fine.

Since he made his professional debut for Paris Saint-Germain in 1996, Anelka has played for 11 different clubs in five different countries.