Gabriel Jesus plays down reports of new City contract offer

Gabriel Jesus says he knows nothing of reports he is to be offered a new deal at Manchester City, insisting his focus is on continuing to perform.

The Brazil international has started the season in fine form, linking up well with strike partner Sergio Aguero and netting five goals in all competitions.

This has led to suggestions that Jesus could be in line for a contract renewal, but the forward was not able to shed any light on the situation after City's Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

"It does not exist, I don't know anything about it," he told reporters. "Nothing came to me yet. City did not talk to me about it, neither did my agent.

"So there is nothing in process. My focus is to help Manchester City."

4 - Gabriel Jesus is the 4th player to score on his Champions League debut for Man City (also Balotelli, Kolarov & Nolito). Intervention. September 13, 2017

While a partnership with Aguero has flourished, manager Pep Guardiola has at times left one of his two star forwards out of the side - a decision Jesus accepts.

"If one player is in a better moment, I have to respect that," he added. "I'm really OK with that, I accept it.

"If I'm not playing well and deserve to be on the bench, that's it - and it happens with any player here.

"Pep is doing a great work here, using a lot of players in the squad and every player is helping Manchester City - that's the most important thing."