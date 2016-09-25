Gabriel needs time to get used to Serie A - Ausilio

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has stressed Gabriel Barbosa will need time to get used to his new surroundings, but is confident the Brazilian forward will be a success at San Siro.

Gabriel joined Inter from Santos in the closing stages of the transfer window and made his debut for Frank de Boer's men in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Bologna.

The 20-year-old failed to find the net as Inter spilled points after three wins on the trot and Ausilio has called for patience with the young attacker.

"Gabigol needs time to get used to Italian football," Ausilio told reporters. "Plus he needs time work more with Frank de Boer and his new team-mates.

"He's got a great attitude and is keen to learn. We are delighted with his ability and he is capable of playing anywhere in attack.

"He offers something different compared to our other attackers.

"It's now up to De Boer to get the best out of him."