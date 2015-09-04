Gala: No extra payment for Grosskreutz

Galatasaray have denied a claim a claim that they paid Borussia Dortmund an extra €500,000 to ensure Kevin Grosskreutz could join them immediately despite not signing ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Germany midfielder's switch to Istanbul was not sealed before the Turkish Super Lig window closed on Monday, but Gala claimed that was down to FIFA's Transfer Matching System (TMS) crashing.

Gala lodged an appeal to the governing body, but were unsuccessful and so their new signing is unable to feature in competitive games until January.

Bild claimed that Gala stumped up an extra payment so that Grosskreutz would link up with his new club before 2016, but the Super Lig champions on Friday insisted that is not the case.