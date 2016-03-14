Galatasaray confirm Bulut's father killed in Ankara attack

Galatasaray have confirmed the father of Turkey international Umut Bulut was killed in the terrorist attack on Ankara.

Two suicide bombers are thought to be behind the incident in the Turkish capital on Sunday which claimed the lives of at least 37 people, including Kemal Bulut.

A club statement read: "Our capital was shaken by the fatal attack on our capital yesterday evening which targeted innocent people and we have once again been devastated by the news we received this morning.

"We have learned with sorrow that Umut Bulut's father Kemal Bulut was one of the people to lose their lives. The club and the players offer their condolences to Umut Bulut and his family. The pain is very great."

Galatasaray are next in action when they meet arch-rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday.