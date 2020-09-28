Gallery: Chiefs return to training under Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs have returned to training under the guidance of new head coach Gavin Hunt as they prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The Soweto giants returned to training for the first time since finishing the 2019-20 campaign, when they narrowly missed out on claiming the Absa Premiership title after finishing in second place behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Former Bidvest Wits coach Hunt will now put the team through their paces, with Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane forming part of his technical staff in assistant coaching roles.

Take a look at a photo gallery of their first training session back at Naturena:

