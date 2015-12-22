Galliani hails Boateng's Milan return

Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to return to AC Milan for a second stint, having terminated his contract at Schalke this month.

The German-born Ghanaian midfielder has been training with Milan and will re-sign in January once the transfer window opens.

Milan's joint-CEO Adriano Galliani said the addition of Boateng would be a boost to the squad.

"Boa is a versatile player. He can play many roles, he's good and I think he'll help us in various areas of the pitch," Galliani told MilanNews.

Galliani said he was happy with the team's current form after a league win over Frosinone backed up success in the Coppa Italia against Sampdoria.

He added: "[Those games were] fundamental for the season. At Genoa [against Sampdoria] was certainly a watershed moment.

"It was a good win at Frosinone, so the regret comes from not beating Carpi and Verona, because we'd be looking at a different table."

Galliani did not want to make a prediction on where Milan would finish the season, but said he felt Milan boasted a strong squad.

"Our forward line will be strengthened by [Mario Balotelli and Jeremy Menez's] returns," Galliani said.

"Third place? We're silent, we don't make predictions.

"It never ends well."