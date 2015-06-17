Garcia hopeful of Nainggolan stay

Roma head coach Rudi Garcia is confident the club can stave off interest in Radja Nainggolan and says he is counting on the midfielder next season.

Belgium international Nainggolan impressed for Roma last season, scoring five goals in 35 Serie A appearances as the capital club secured another season in the UEFA Champions League by finishing second behind Juventus.

His performances have led to reported interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester United thought to be among his suitors.

Garcia, though, talked up Nainggolan's importance to Roma, who are hopeful of sorting an agreement with Cagliari who still part-own his playing rights.

Speaking to France Football, Garcia said: "Nainggolan is a true force of nature.

"He's got an exceptional mentality and a winning character. He is a leader. I'm counting on him for next season."