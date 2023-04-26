Gareth Bale 3/1 to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham after plea from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have made a public plea to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement join the Welsh side for their return to the Football League next season, with reasonably short odds offered by bookmakers on it happening.

Betting experts OLBG (opens in new tab) are offering odds of just 3/1 for Bale to take the Americans up on the offer, after he sent Wrexham a message of congratulations when they were confirmed as National League champions last Saturday with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood.

McElhenney responded to Bale's video message on Twitter: “Hey Gareth Bale let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Bale replied: “Depends what course…” and tagged organisers of the British Open, the R&A.

Depends what course ⛳️… @RandA https://t.co/j4xHdXnAzsApril 25, 2023 See more

Reynolds then added: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

Bale retired from professional football at 33-years-old in January, having recently appeared in World Cup 2022 with Wales. He had also won the MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC a month earlier, after joining the US side from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Since his retirement, Bale has turned his hand to professional golf. He made his PGA Tour debut in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, just two weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward partnered Joseph Bramlett for the 54-hole amateur competition, finishing joint-16th.

At the time, Bale said: "The last couple of weeks have been amazing. People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders.

“I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do."