Real Madrid name their price for Gareth Bale – report

AS claim that Los Blancos are keen to sell the Welshman this summer as they prepare to give Zinedine Zidane huge funds to improve an ailing squad.

Madrid suffered a deflating last-16 Champions League exit to Ajax before Zidane's return, and are currently third in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Bale has played 35 matches in all competitions for Madrid this term, starting 19 of their 31 league matches and scoring eight goals.

The report suggests that the Merengues know they will likely have to accept a lower fee for Bale, with his current net salary of €15 million likely to put potential suitors off.

Manchester United have been most closely linked with a move for the 29-year-old, and have an ace up their sleeve in Madrid target Paul Pogba. Such a swap seems unlikely, however, given the age profile of both players.

Bale has 227 games for Real Madrid, winning six major honours at the Bernabeu – four of those via the Champions League.

