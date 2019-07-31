Gareth Bale goes golfing while Real Madrid slump to another defeat

The Wales winger was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the trip to Germany for the Audi Cup.

Real’s poor pre-season form continued with a 1-0 defeat to Mauricio Pochettino’s side in Munich, three days after they were thrashed 7-3 by rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey.

El Confidencial has reported that the 30-year-old was pictured golfing at the Ciudad Grupo Santander course at 8pm on the night of the match, just as the game was finishing.

The reasons behind Bale’s exclusion from the squad remain unclear, as some reports have suggested he was unhappy with the club for blocking his lucrative move to China, while others claimed it was due to ongoing negotiations with Jiangsu Suning.

Zidane responded to questions about the forward’s absence by saying: "He didn't travel because he didn't feel like it.

"He wasn't fit and speaking with the medical department, it was best for him to stay in Madrid."

Marca reports that Bale’s representatives were left irritated by Real’s late decision to request a transfer fee from Jiangsu, which saw the deal collapse.

