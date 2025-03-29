‘I’ve had talks with Sky at various points, but I just loved being with the BBC. Also, I’m quite loyal. I’ve had the same guy cut my hair for the last 40 years’ Gary Lineker talks exclusively to FourFourTwo about his presenting career

BBC presenter Gary Lineker reveals that he's turned down interest from Sky during his distinguished career on television

Gary Lineker has been the country’s leading presenter of televised football for more than two decades, and he hasn’t been short of offers during that time.

Lineker succeeded Des Lynam as the host of Match of the Day in 1999, and has been the BBC’s main football presenter ever since, leading the coverage of a wide range of major events such as World Cups, Euros and FA Cup finals.

He also presented Champions League football for BT Sport between 2015 and 2021, only cutting his ties so he could travel the continent watching Leicester in the Europa League with his sons the following season.

Gary Lineker reveals Sky interest

Lineker will step down as Match of the Day host this May, and although he will still present FA Cup live matches on the BBC next season and also the 2026 World Cup, his contract with the corporation will then come to an end.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, he revealed that he doesn’t anticipate joining another TV company.

“I don’t think you’ll see me doing much football, apart from the podcast,” he says. “I’ll do the odd thing, but I don’t think you’ll see me appearing regularly on another channel.”

Lineker has fielded interest from Sky Sports during his career, but never took the plunge. “We’ve had talks with Sky at various points, but I always wanted to stick with the BBC,” he explains.

“I could have earned a lot more, though I know I’ve been well paid anyway, obviously. I’ve had offers to go elsewhere but I just loved being with the BBC, and also how it helps everything else you do.

“It’s not only the kudos, the audience is much bigger. More people still watch Match of the Day than probably the biggest live game on Sundays.

“Also, I’m quite loyal. I’ve had the same guy cut my hair for 40 years, the same guy training me in the gym for 30 years, the same agent since I was 18...”

