'It's been a joy and a privilege': Gary Lineker breaks silence on Match of the Day departure

Gary Lineker recently announced he will step down from his role on Match of the Day

Gary Lineker has detailed the reasons why he felt the time was right to step down from his role on BBC's Match of the Day.

Lineker - ranked at No.45 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Barcelona players of all time - announced earlier this week that he will soon end his time as host of the footballing show, after almost three decades of presenting.

It remains to be seen, for now, who will replace Lineker in the hot seat but speaking on his popular podcast 'The Rest is Football', the former Leicester City man reflected on his role with the utmost respect.

Gary Lineker explains why he has chosen to step down as Match of the Day host

Gary Lineker began presenting Match of the Day back in 1999 (Image credit: BBC)

"It has been an absolute joy and privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end," he admitted on the podcast on Friday.

"It came at a point where really the BBC and Match Of The Day, they've got the rights for another three years, the cycle starts from next season so it felt like if I just do one more year it would be a bit weird.

Gary Lineker has become one of the most well-known faces in British media (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I bowed out in my football career when I felt it was the right time. I feel this is now the right time. I think the next contract they're looking to do Match Of The Day slightly differently, so I think it makes sense for someone else to take the helm."

Of course, fellow panellists Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were quick to ask who they believed would replace him, with the ex-Barcelona striker remaining tight-lipped on the matter.

"Obviously, I don't know who it'll be, and I would never tell publicly my preference, I don’t think that’d be the right thing to do – but whoever it is, I would say be yourself.

"I had to fill the ginormous shoes of certain Des Lynam. I would say just be yourself and enjoy it, it's a wonderful programme to be a part of. It was brilliant before I took over, and it will be brilliant after I leave."

Early bookmakers seem to think fellow BBC presenter Mark Chapman is in line for the job, with Football Focus host Alex Scott shortly behind him and priced at 2/1 with some outlets.

In FourFourTwo's view, Gary Neville in a hosting role would be absolute TV gold and if BBC could make that happen, we feel like a new audience would instantly be attracted to his charismatic personality on our screens.