Gary Lineker exclusive: ‘I’m prouder of my presenting career than my football career – I was born to be in the box, not on the box. I had to battle with television for a long time’

By published

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker talks to FourFourTwo, as he prepares to step down after 26 years in the role

Gary Lineker sits with his arms crossed, wearing a black t-shirt, for an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo magazine
Gary Lineker shot exclusively for FourFourTwo magazine, March 2025 (Image credit: Nick Eagle)

Gary Lineker will bring to an end 26 years as the presenter of Match of the Day in May, and he’s got plenty to be proud of.

Lineker had already been a highly successful England international, winning the World Cup golden boot in 1986, when he switched careers at the end of his playing days.

First working as an understudy to Des Lynam, he replaced the legendary presenter as the host of Match of the Day when Lynam moved to ITV in 1999.

Gary Lineker discusses his career exclusively with FFT

Match of the Day presenter, Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker has worked on Match of the Day for a quarter of a century (Image credit: BBC)

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Lineker was asked whether he’s most proud of his playing career or his presenting career. His answer might come as a surprise.

“In a way my presenting career, because I think I was born to be in the box, not on the box,” he explains. “Football came naturally to me, though I thought about it a lot as well.

Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer working on BBC coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley in April 2022.

Lineker working at Wembley for the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I really had to battle with television for a long time. When I started, I wasn’t great, but I wasn’t quite awful enough for them to give up on me.

“My first regular gigs were on Football Focus, which I did for three years. For the first year or two, I’d be driving home thinking, ‘I’m never going to be able to do this’.

“There were so many different things to learn. Things like talking while listening, going from a link to a chat, going from a chat to a link and having to ad lib to fill time.

“Eventually it comes naturally – I don’t have to think about it now, because I’ve done it for so bloody long.”

England's Gary Lineker celebrates after scoring against Paraguay at the 1986 World Cup

Gary Lineker playing for England (Image credit: Alamy)

Lineker’s profile as a legendary footballer meant his TV performances were scrutinised from the very beginning.

“I started playing football for school at nine, 10 and 11 – you keep learning and by the time you’re doing it professionally, you’ve done it for 10 years,” he says.

“Normally in television, people start by doing a bit of radio, a bit of reporting, they might go to a local or small satellite channel where nobody sees you learning. I learned on BBC One!

“My first live show on BBC One was highlights of England vs Scotland at Euro 96. Eleven million viewers, that was – 11 million! I was s**tting myself. That was the only time I got nervous, ever.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

