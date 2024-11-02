Gary Lineker is undoubtedly one of the most iconic figures in English football thanks to his work both on and off the pitch.

The striker-turned-presenter represented Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and even Barcelona in a career spanning 16 years and peaking in 1986 when he lifted the World Cup Golden Boot award ahead of legends of the game Emilio Butragueno and Diego Maradona.

Lineker's impressive honours list is matched by an equally impressive goal tally, but exactly how many did he score in his career?

How many goals did Gary Lineker score in his career?

Lineker was a regular for England at international level (Image credit: Alamy)

Lineker's individual honours list stretches far and wide, including runner-up in the 1986 Ballon d'Or award, three First Division Golden Boot awards, PFA player of the year and induction into the English Hall of Fame.

To further this, Lineker sits 4th in England's all-time top scorer charts, having peaked at 2nd before Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane overtook him in the past decade.

Lineker at club level

Lineker in action for Everton

Lineker scored a total of 233 goals for five different clubs in his career.

He was most prolific for Tottenham, netting 78 goals in 137 games, closely followed by his tally of 58 for Leicester.

He also reached the half-century mark for Barcelona, while his total of 38 goals for Everton looks far more impressive given he did so in just 53 appearances.

Eight goals in 24 appearances for his final club, Nagoya Grampus, rounded off a fantastic career at club level.

Lineker for England

Lineker for England (Image credit: Alamy)

The striker racked up 48 goals in just 80 caps, 10 of which came across two World Cup campaigns.

Lineker finished his career with a grand total of 281 goals, more than fellow English heroes Michael Owen, Andy Cole and Robbie Fowler.