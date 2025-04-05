‘I won’t miss Match of the Day as that’s the person I am – I’ve never missed playing football, even though I loved it. The show will be fine – I’m thrilled to be leaving it in good health’ Gary Lineker tells FFT how he’s feeling about the end of an era
In an exclusive interview, the BBC presenter admits he's unsure what it will be like emotionally during his final show
Gary Lineker will host his final Match of the Day on May 25 – and he admits he doesn’t know how he’ll feel at the end of his very last show.
Lineker has presented the flagship highlights show since 1999, making him the longest-serving host in the history of Match of the Day.
He will depart at the end of his contract once this season finishes, although he will continue to present live FA Cup matches on the BBC during 2025-26, before ending his role with the corporation at the conclusion of the World Cup.
Gary Lineker on the end of an era
In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Lineker was asked about his thoughts as his final Match of the Day draws ever closer.
Since November’s announcement that Lineker he’d be leaving the show at the end of the season, the weeks have been ticking down.
“I don’t feel any different at the moment, but it’s a bit of a countdown now,” he says. How will he feel during his final show? “I genuinely don’t know,” he admits. “I won’t miss doing it because that’s the person I am. I’ve never missed football, even though I loved it.
“I played golf for years, I was addicted to it, then I stopped playing and I don’t miss that, even though I loved that too. “I’m very much looking forward to getting weekends off for the first time in my adult life. I’ll probably go to the odd game, likely in London because that’s where I live.
“Then I don’t know, I might go away for the weekend, how about that! I can catch the sun somewhere, or maybe visit the Cotswolds, Somerset or Cornwall!
“I’m a real foodie, I love cooking and eating at great restaurants – there are plenty of restaurants in this country that I want to go to.
“Match of the Day will be fine, it’s been going for 60 years. TV is changing, but as long as they can keep the rights, they’ll be alright.”
A changing landscape
The TV landscape is different now to how it was back in 1999. “Everything is shifting towards streaming,” he says.
“It’s remarkable how Match of the Day has kept its audience. If you really want to, you can see the goals in other ways, but it’s not affected things.
“If you add together the iPlayer and the people who watch it live, we’re still getting around four million viewers, then probably another million on the repeat.
“Match of the Day pretty much tops the iPlayer charts every week. It’s an integral part of people’s lives – half of the country still doesn’t have Sky, TNT or Amazon. I’m thrilled to leave it in good health.”
