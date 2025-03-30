‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show
In an exclusive interview, the presenter reveals why his relationship with Match of the Day didn't get off on the right foot
Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day in May, after 26 years as the show’s presenter – but his first experience on the programme went very badly.
Lineker initially became a pundit after retirement as a player, before gaining experience as a presenter and stepping into Des Lynam’s shoes when the legend moved to ITV in 1999.
During his playing days, he’d scored goals galore on the programme during his days with Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
Gary Lineker reveals terrible MOTD start
In an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo, Lineker was asked if he had a first memory of watching Match of the Day as a child.
“God, that’s a tough question… do you know how long ago it is since I was a kid?” chuckled the 64-year-old in typical self-deprecating fashion.
The first memories are hazy. “But I’d be allowed to stay up and watch it,” he said. “For me, Saturday nights were Parky, then Match of the Day when David Coleman was presenting.”
A rather more embarrassing moment sprung to mind though for Lineker. “I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day,” he said, recalling his early years as a professional footballer with boyhood team Leicester.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I had an absolute shocker. In those days, you only got one featured match, and we were playing at Aston Villa.
“The ball got knocked back, I was on the edge of the six-yard box and I skied it over the crossbar. I was praying they wouldn’t show that, but of course they did…”
The legendary Barry Davies on commentary wasn’t impressed. “Must be… oh no! Oh dear, oh dear,” he lamented. Leicester lost 3-1 in that early 1980s showdown.
“When I arrived home that night, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family for it!” grimaced Lineker.
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
‘Sir Gary Lineker? I don’t know how you comment on that – I’ve never even considered it. I just try to stand up for the things I believe in’ England legend tells FFT why he won’t stop raising humanitarian issues, even if it affects potential honours
'I fell on the floor and shouted for a penalty. Someone pulled me up and said, "Don’t cheat to win penalties". It was Steve McManaman. I never did it again!' Ex-Liverpool forward reveals harsh lesson he learnt from his team-mate on Reds debut