‘I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day, I had an absolute shocker. When I arrived home, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family!’ Gary Lineker tells FourFourTwo about his unfortunate start to life on the flagship show

In an exclusive interview, the presenter reveals why his relationship with Match of the Day didn't get off on the right foot

Gary Lineker shot exclusively for FourFourTwo magazine, March 2025 (Image credit: Nick Eagle)

Gary Lineker is leaving Match of the Day in May, after 26 years as the show’s presenter – but his first experience on the programme went very badly.

Lineker initially became a pundit after retirement as a player, before gaining experience as a presenter and stepping into Des Lynam’s shoes when the legend moved to ITV in 1999.

During his playing days, he’d scored goals galore on the programme during his days with Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary Lineker (Image credit: BBC)

In an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo, Lineker was asked if he had a first memory of watching Match of the Day as a child.

“God, that’s a tough question… do you know how long ago it is since I was a kid?” chuckled the 64-year-old in typical self-deprecating fashion.

Gary Lineker at Leicester City in 1984

Gary Lineker playing for Leicester (Image credit: Alamy)

The first memories are hazy. “But I’d be allowed to stay up and watch it,” he said. “For me, Saturday nights were Parky, then Match of the Day when David Coleman was presenting.”

A rather more embarrassing moment sprung to mind though for Lineker. “I remember the first time I was on Match of the Day,” he said, recalling his early years as a professional footballer with boyhood team Leicester.

“I had an absolute shocker. In those days, you only got one featured match, and we were playing at Aston Villa.

“The ball got knocked back, I was on the edge of the six-yard box and I skied it over the crossbar. I was praying they wouldn’t show that, but of course they did…”

Euro 2024 BBC BBC presenter Gary Lineker looks on with the FA Cup trophy after the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Lineker with the FA Cup trophy during the Semi Final match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legendary Barry Davies on commentary wasn’t impressed. “Must be… oh no! Oh dear, oh dear,” he lamented. Leicester lost 3-1 in that early 1980s showdown.

“When I arrived home that night, I even got the piss taken out of me by my own family for it!” grimaced Lineker.

