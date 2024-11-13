Gary Lineker still hoping for extra year at BBC after reason for Match of the Day decision explained

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the season

The reasoning behind the BBC and Gary Lineker's decision to part ways has been explained with both sides of the equation feeling the timing is right for the presenter to depart Match of the Day.

Former England international Lineker has fronted the flagship highlights programme since taking over from Des Lynam in 1999, having previously worked as a pundit on the show.

But Lineker will depart the show next year, with Lineker said to be looking at leaving the BBC altogether following the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day departure suits all sides

Gary Lineker is expected to continue to present FA Cup games after leaving Match of the Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

An unidentified 'BBC source' told The Sun that the timing may work out for everyone given Lineker's newfound business interests and the corporation's desire to freshen things up.

They said: “Gary absolutely adores Match of the Day, and has been incredibly happy at the BBC. He wants to leave on a high - and if England win the World Cup, it doesn’t get much higher."

Mark Chapman is among the contenders to succeed Gary Lineker on Match of the Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

They go on: “It’s one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets that the new BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski and Gary aren’t exactly close. The former is very keen to make his mark by bringing in new faces and slashing wage bills.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for the past six weeks , and finally a deal has been struck that everyone is pleased with.

"Gary will be 65 when he leaves. Frankly, he isn’t getting younger and just feels the time is right to focus solely on his mogul interests outside the BBC - namely his Goalhanger podcasting business which is becoming huge Stateside."

That stable of podcasts includes the 'The Rest Is...' series, with Lineker himself fronting The Rest Is Football alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards. Steph McGovern and Robert Peston host The Rest Is Money, Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart do The Rest Is Politics, while Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland (not that one) handle The Rest Is History.

A new host for Match of the Day is yet to be announced, with a fleet of BBC regulars leading the early bookies' odds to take on the job once Lineker departs.

The programme is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary having first gone to air in 1964.