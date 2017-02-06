Gary Neville happy to appear on Arsenal Fan TV after calling fans "embarrassing"

The Sky Sports pundit says he overheard supporters venting their frustrations for the fan YouTube channel at Stamford Bridge.

Neville said: "I walked out the Chelsea ground yesterday and there was a couple of these Arsenal fan TV camera things everywhere.

"To be honest it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

"I was watching Chelsea fans take the mickey out of them which was a bit funny, and I was watching Arsenal fans slating and slanging into him [Wenger] and thought to myself: 'He doesn't deserve that, that's the one thing he doesn't deserve – he's done an unbelievable job'."

Neville has been invited onto Arsenal Fan TV to expand on his views, and tweeted he would be “very happy” to make a guest appearance.

Be very happy to... https://t.co/YsuPLPHqVY

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 5, 2017

