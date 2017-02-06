Robbie Keane has been spotted training with... Al-Ahli (who he probably didn't always support)

Keane is on the market having left LA Galaxy at the end of last year, sparking rumours that have linked to clubs as far flung as Melbourne Victory, and as local as Preston North End.

But now images have emerged on Al-Ahli’s Twitter page of Keane training with the Dubai-based club, who can boast (if you're feeling generous) having former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan on their books.

Former Wolves, Leeds, Tottenham, and Liverpool forward Keane was on a $3.5m (around £2.8m) salary in 2016 with LA Galaxy, and would have made a healthy sum during his five years in Major League Soccer.

But when asked in January if he would consider moving to China, the 36-year-old said: “If they gave me the money Diego Costa was offered, I’d walk there now!”

So perhaps a move to the Middle East doesn't seem so far-fetched after all.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM

— النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

