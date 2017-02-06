It looks like Yakubu might have finally found his next English club...

The former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn striker (among others) is set to undergo a fitness assessment on Monday ahead of a possible short-term deal with the Sky Blues, having returned from a year in the Turkish Super Lig with Kayserispor where he failed to score in 12 appearances.

Yakubu, now 34, was training with National League side Boreham Wood last summer, but a permanent transfer failed to materialise.

Cash-strapped Coventry are rooted to the bottom of League One nine points from safety, and boss Russell Slade will be hoping the much-loved targetman – who has 95 Premier League goals to his name – might be capable of rolling back the years to spark a revival.

As all good football fans know: feed the Yak and he will score. All together now...

