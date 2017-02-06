It looks like Yakubu might have finally found his next English club...
It's fair to suggest that Yakubu made an impression at each of the six English clubs he's played for to date – and now League One strugglers Coventry are hoping the 34-year-old might be the answer to their prayers.
In Other News...
The former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn striker (among others) is set to undergo a fitness assessment on Monday ahead of a possible short-term deal with the Sky Blues, having returned from a year in the Turkish Super Lig with Kayserispor where he failed to score in 12 appearances.
Yakubu, now 34, was training with National League side Boreham Wood last summer, but a permanent transfer failed to materialise.
Cash-strapped Coventry are rooted to the bottom of League One nine points from safety, and boss Russell Slade will be hoping the much-loved targetman – who has 95 Premier League goals to his name – might be capable of rolling back the years to spark a revival.
As all good football fans know: feed the Yak and he will score. All together now...
