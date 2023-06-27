Gary Neville set join BBC programme Dragons' Den

Gary Neville will be looking to throw his weight around and invest in some huge opportunities, after it has been announced that the former Manchester United defender will appear on famed BBC TV programme Dragons' Den.

Joining the show as a guest Dragon alongside fashion mogul Emma Grede, the pair will sit in the Den with Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett as they grill budding entrepreneurs pitching business ideas.

Neville, who part-owns League Two side Salford City, has coupled his media responsibilities with multiple business ventures since retiring from professional football in 2011.

He first started out as a property developed while still playing for Manchester United, and has expanded his business portfolio into hospitality, education, media and sport as well.

“I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den," Neville said.

"I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.

"Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential.”

Neville has worked with the BBC before, for the Class of 92 television programme which documented the takeover of Salford in 2014 and their subsequent rise through Non-League.

However, his business acumen away from football has never been displayed, meaning Dragons' Den will offer a glimpse into how hard-nosed the Sky Sports pundit really is in the boardroom.

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor said: “Dragons’ Den has gone from strength to strength. Creative renewal is key to keeping such long running flagship shows at the top of their game. Our brilliant guest Dragons Emma and Gary, bring a different type of fire to the Den and create a new dynamic we hope Dragons fans will thoroughly enjoy.”

