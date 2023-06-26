Manchester United report: Mason Mount certain to move, after a final bid made to Chelsea
Manchester United are focused on bringing Mason Mount to Old Trafford, with the Chelsea star looking to force a move out of Stamford Bridge
Manchester United are still pushing to sign Mason Mount, with the Chelsea star now looking certain to leave one way or another.
Mount has been in the Chelsea academy since childhood and has been one of the standout Cobham breakthrough players of recent seasons. With just one year left on his contract, however, the England international is yet to sign another deal amid interest from a host of rivals.
Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he would like to strengthen in midfield this summer ahead of another big transfer window for Manchester United, with Mount a big target for them.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano speaking during his Caught Offside Daily Briefing, Mount is refusing to sign a new deal, telling his employers that he will leave either this summer for cash or next summer on a free transfer.
United, meanwhile, have made what Romano calls their final bid for the midfielder, meaning that Chelsea are now in a position where they can either accept it or keep Mount until the end of his contract.
The need for Chelsea to sell is perhaps lessened by recent activity. Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz both look set to exit to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, while the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are all Saudi Arabia-bound.
Ten Hag apparently has other targets for if the deal for Mount doesn't come off, too.
Manchester United are also looking at another centre-back, another goalkeeper and a striker, according to reports.
Mount is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
