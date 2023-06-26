Manchester United report: Mason Mount certain to move, after a final bid made to Chelsea

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Mason Mount, with the Chelsea star now looking certain to leave one way or another.

Mount has been in the Chelsea academy since childhood and has been one of the standout Cobham breakthrough players of recent seasons. With just one year left on his contract, however, the England international is yet to sign another deal amid interest from a host of rivals.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he would like to strengthen in midfield this summer ahead of another big transfer window for Manchester United, with Mount a big target for them.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Mason Mount (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano speaking during his Caught Offside Daily Briefing, Mount is refusing to sign a new deal, telling his employers that he will leave either this summer for cash or next summer on a free transfer.

United, meanwhile, have made what Romano calls their final bid for the midfielder, meaning that Chelsea are now in a position where they can either accept it or keep Mount until the end of his contract.

The need for Chelsea to sell is perhaps lessened by recent activity. Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz both look set to exit to Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, while the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are all Saudi Arabia-bound.

Ten Hag apparently has other targets for if the deal for Mount doesn't come off, too.

Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic both look like leaving Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are also looking at another centre-back, another goalkeeper and a striker, according to reports.

Mount is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

