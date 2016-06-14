Gasperini leaves Genoa for Atalanta

Atalanta have confirmed the appointment of head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who joined from Genoa on Tuesday.

Gasperini's second spell in charge at Genoa concluded with an 11th-placed finish at the end of last season.

Genoa confirmed his departure on Tuesday, with Serie A rivals Atalanta subsequently announcing his arrival.

"The club would like to thank the coach and staff for their work and wishes the best professional fortunes for the continuation of their business," Genoa said in a statement.

"Atalanta BC announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Mr. Gian Piero Gasperini. A football man, a master of football," said Atalanta.

The 58-year-old has previously managed Crotone, Inter and Palermo during his career.