Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract
AC Milan's improvement under Gennaro Gattuso has seen the former midfielder rewarded with a new contract.
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has signed a new three-year contract, the Serie A club have confirmed.
The 40-year-old has agreed to fresh terms that will reportedly see his wages increased from the €120,000 salary he has had since making the step up from the Primavera team.
It is also claimed Gattuso will have a say in the club's transfer plans for next season as part of the agreement.
Milan made the announcement live on their official Facebook account, with managing director Marco Fassone confirming a three-year deal for Gattuso.
He said: "Rino Gattuso will be the coach of AC Milan for the next three years - one of the most important decisions that I and [Massimiliano] Mirabelli have made during this period."
Gattuso's new deal is a reward for Milan's improvement on the pitch since he was appointed as coach following the departure of Vincenzo Montella in November.
The Rossoneri have won nine of their 16 Serie A matches under the former Italy midfielder, although they missed the chance to close the eight-point gap to Inter in fourth with Wednesday's 0-0 derby draw at San Siro.
They suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League but overcame Verona, Inter and Lazio to reach the Coppa Italia final, where they will meet Juventus.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.