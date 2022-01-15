Gavin Reilly brace earns Morton victory

Gavin Reilly scored twice as Morton won 2-0 at Ayr in an important game at the bottom of the cinch Championship.

Tomi Adeloye missed an early Ayr chance and it was Morton who instead took the lead in the 27th minute, Reilly tapping in from full-back Lewis Strapp’s cross.

Home goalkeeper Aidan McAdams twice denied Cameron Blues as Morton had the better of the first half.

Reilly had what would have been his second goal disallowed at the start of the second period but was credited with the final touch after a brilliant run and shot from Gozie Ugwu just after the hour mark.

Morton moved two points above bottom pair Queen of the South and Dunfermline, with Ayr a point better off.