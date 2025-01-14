'£112m was spent by Premier League clubs last January: now Manchester City could be on course to surpass that tally alone': Pep Guardiola preparing huge rebuild, with one deal already done

Omar Marmoush has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga

Manchester City are being tipped to splash the cash in the January transfer window after enduring a surprisingly poor first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

The reigning champions find themselves 6th in the table after a miserable spell in November and December saw them pick up just five points from nine Premier League games as well as struggling in the Champions League.

There have been some signs of Pep Guardiola's side looking more like themselves after going three wins in a row in all competitions against Leicester, West Ham and League Two side Salford City - but reports suggest they are nonetheless willing to go big with their transfer business this month to ensure that remains the case.

Manchester City tipped to spend big in January transfer window

Pep Guardiola has had plenty of frustrations this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

City have been linked with a triple swoop for Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov, Palmeira's Vitor Reis, and Eintracht Frankfurt hotshot Omar Marmoush, who is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has put the scale of their recruitment plans into context, telling FourFourTwo on January 13: "Manchester City are going to be active this January. I think it was £112 million spent by Premier League clubs last January: now Man City could be on course to surpass that tally alone.

Abdukodir Khusanov is another of the names linked with Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Kusanov deal is done, and it's just pending the formalities. They still would like to add Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

"No fee has been agreed at the moment, but I think the feeling is that the financials are less of an issue than ceding to Palmeiras’ desire to have the player stay until the summer, play in the Club World Cup and then leave.

"If Manchester City agree to that particular request from Palmeiras, then eventually the sides will find a way of meeting somewhere in the middle regarding the finances behind that deal.

"Obviously Omar Marmoush is a key target, if not the top target, for Manchester City, and at the time we're recording this, talks are advancing. Marmoush has agreed terms with City already.

"It's just about whether Eintracht Frankfurt, who are pushing for Champions League football, decide to sell, and if they do, whether or not they can get their roughly €80m (£67.4m) price.

"City’s valuation is a little bit lower, but they have urgency to get the deal done in January, which might mean that if they want to get the deal over the line, they have to meet Frankfurt’s asking price"

City will return to Premier League action with a trip to Brentford on Tuesday evening.