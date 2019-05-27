Oldham youngster asks to leave after Rangers have second bid rejected

The 21-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at the League Two club amid sustained interest from Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Herald reports that the Scottish Premiership side saw a £450,000 bid rejected last week and returned with a £500,000 offer, but Oldham have held firm in their resistance.

Edmundson subsequently looked to move things along by requesting a transfer, but his club are said to want closer to £1 million for the young centre-back.

Rangers could face competition from the likes of Derby, Portsmouth, Stoke and Wigan, with three bids from English clubs having already been turned down.

The young defender, who is entering the final year of his contract, was named as his club’s player of the year for 2018/19 and also earned a place in the League Two team of the season.

Read more...

Analysis Goodbye, Ashley Cole? If it is, don't let your personal opinion cloud judgement of how good he really was

Quiz! Can you name all 34 teams to appear in the Championship play-offs since 2000?

