German international hotshot plying trade in German NINTH tier

Imagine calling time on your professional career - but finding the time to appear in the German district leagues just a year later

Max Kruse was playing top-flight football for Wolfsburg as recently as 2022 and represented Germany at the 2021 Olympics.

But at age 36, the 14-cap former full international is now plying his trade down in the German regional leagues, representing Kreisliga A side BSV Al-Dersimspor II.

