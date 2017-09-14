Germany oust Brazil at top of FIFA World Ranking

Brazil have lost top spot in the FIFA World Ranking to Germany.

World Cup qualifying wins over the Czech Republic and Norway, combined with Brazil's draw with Colombia, have allowed the world champions to regain the summit.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal are up three places to third, above Argentina, while Belgium have jumped back into the top five off the back of a 9-0 win over Gibraltar and 2-1 victory in Greece.

Spain remain 11th, England drop to 15th and Italy, beaten 3-0 in Madrid this month, have slipped five places to 17th. Wales climb back up to 13th place.

Luxembourg, who got a shock draw with France, are up 35 places to 101st, their highest ranking yet. Peru (12th), Northern Ireland (20th) and Syria (75th) have also reached record-breaking positions.

Bolivia (46th, up 22), Montenegro (37th, up 15), Bulgaria (38th, up 14), Scotland (43rd, up 15) and Haiti (48th, up seven) are five fresh entries in the top 50.

The biggest climbers were Cape Verde Islands, who jumped 47 places to 67th following shock back-to-back wins over South Africa.