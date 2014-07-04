Trending

Germany ready for France test, says Schurrle

Andre Schurrle is aware of the individual qualities that France possesses but talked up Germany's strengths ahead of Friday's showdown.

Germany will square-off against France at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro with a spot in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals up for grabs.

France have impressed throughout the tournament thus far, topping Group E and scoring 10 goals en route to the quarter-finals.

While France coach Didier Deschamps is able to call upon some of the world's best players, German winger Schurrle - scorer of the opening goal in Germany's 2-1 win over Algeria in the last-16 - was quick to warn of his side's quality as they attempt to reach their fourth consecutive World Cup semi.

Germany lost to Brazil in the 2002 final and suffered back-to-back last-four defeats in 2006 and 2010.

The Germans have also secured semi-final berths at the past two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

"France have some fantastic individual players like [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema and [Mathieu] Valbuena," the 23-year-old Chelsea player told FIFA.com.

"They have a lot of quality and can create goals from any situation. We know their strengths, but we also know ours."

Schurrle added: "It's a childhood dream to be at a World Cup here in Brazil. Now we've got to show what we’re made of against France in the quarter-final.

"Anyone would love to be part of a match like that."