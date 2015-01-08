Germany remain at summit of FIFA rankings

The 2014 World Cup winners still lead the way ahead of beaten finalists Argentina, with Colombia, Belgium and Netherlands rounding off the top five.

The top 45 places have not changed, however, there has been some movement inside the top 50 courtesy of Zambia's four-place fall.

Zambia were beaten 1-0 by South Africa in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly earlier this month and have now dropped to number 50.

That has benefited Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Turkey and Mali, who have all moved up one spot.

Only 16 friendlies have been played since the December installment of the rankings, however, with the AFCON and Asian Cup set to kick-off this month, more changes are to be expected in February.