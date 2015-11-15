Germany versus Netherlands to go ahead

Germany's friendly international against Netherlands in Hannover on Tuesday will go ahead as planned, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

The DFB said in a statement that the decision to play in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks was "a unanimous sign of freedom and against terror".

Joachim Low's side lost 2-0 to France at the Stade de France on Friday - a match played out amid the unfolding atrocities that took place in the surrounding area.

Figures released by French officials confirmed 129 people were killed in attacks across six sites, with a further 352 injured - 99 of those critically.

Bomb blasts were heard during France versus Germany and Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a Saturday media conference that three suicide bombers detonated explosive vests in the locality of the Saint Denis venue, where a further victim was killed.

Germany's players remained in the stadium overnight due to safety fears and were accompanied by their French counterparts before flying safely back to Frankfurt the following morning.

The DFB announced the cancellation of its initial plans to travel to Hannover on Sunday, along with associated training and media appearances, but the organisation confirmed that the 19.45 GMT kick-off at the HDI-Arena would remain unaffected.

The statement read: "The international match of the German national team against Netherlands in Hannover will remain as scheduled.

"After the series of attacks in Paris last Friday, the DFB conferred on Sunday morning and decided to proceed. The result was a unanimous sign of freedom and against terror: the team will play."

Acting DFB president Reinhard Rauball said: "The message is clear: We will not be intimidated by terror. As planned, a few days after the bad experiences of the international match in Paris, the team will play against Netherlands.

"National team coach Joachim Low and each individual player will show the respect through this demonstration of solidarity with the victims and the entire French people."

National team manger Oliver Bierhoff confirmed that the squad would resume training on Monday and said that the match could be "a sign of communion with the French people and to the families of the victims".

Bierhoff added: "The entire team - players, coaches and staff - is still severely affected. Yet all know that it is important to set an example and to work as a team for our values ​​and culture.

"Under these circumstances, the sporting value of the game against the Netherlands is of course lower."