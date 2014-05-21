Gerrard to decide England future after World Cup

Gerrard, who turns 34 on May 30, could finish his England career after leading his nation at Brazil 2014.

But a strong Premier League campaign as a deep-lying midfielder could prolong Gerrard's career at both club and international level.

Rodgers said discussions about Gerrard's England future could wait until after the showpiece event in June and July.

"He's coped really well with balancing both (club and international commitments). That will be a decision purely for him," Liverpool's manager said.

"He keeps himself fit – every player at Liverpool has an individual plan – but what will be will be after the World Cup.

"He goes there in great form, and I am sure he will perform really well. If he ever asked my advice, I will always be there to give my opinion.

"But there will be no decision made now, and we will see what happens after the World Cup."

Rodgers said it was always his intention to move Gerrard into a deeper role, the only question was when.

The Northern Irishman said Gerrard still had the ability to set Liverpool up despite being in a less attacking position.

"I sat with Steven when I first came in, two years ago. And I said that this was my vision for him prolonging his career. I felt he had the real quality to play in that role," Rodgers said.

"After that, it was only about timing really. It was about when we put him in that position. And probably halfway through the season, once I had the players fit that could move and work around him, we changed him and from then he's been outstanding.

"Steven's a really intelligent player. He's played really as a more attacking player all his life but he's dropped back into that role.

"It's still a playmaking position, and he's started off a number of our attacks from there. And for him to finish the season like he did was incredible.

"He goes into the World Cup in great form, and he will be strong next year as well I am sure."