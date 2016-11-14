Gerrard drops another huge LA Galaxy exit hint

Steven Gerrard has dropped another major hint that he is leaving LA Galaxy as speculation over his next move intensifies.

The 36-year-old is set to be out of contract with the MLS side after an 18-month stay, with the club's penalty shoot-out defeat to Colorado Rapids in the play-offs on November 6 likely to be his last appearance in the United States.

Gerrard posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday evening local time, posing in front of the LA city lights whole holding a drink can with Oakland Raiders branding.

"Special place, incredible view, I will miss you LA," he wrote, followed by the hashtag lalaland.

Gerrard had already posted an Instagram message last month which appeared to confirm his impending exit.

He had said: "Living in Los Angeles and playing for the great Galaxy supporters has been a privilege. You have made this place feel like home to me. This city and this club will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp then responded, insisting Gerrard would "always be welcome" at Anfield amid speculation he could join retire and join the Reds' backroom staff.

However, Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena was still holding out hope Gerrard would opt to extend his contract as recently as last week.

The midfielder has also been linked with moves to the Chinese Super League or Scottish champions Celtic, managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.