Gerrard had European offers
Los Angeles Galaxy recruit Steven Gerrard said he could have continued his career in Europe.
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard revealed he had opportunities to stay in Europe, before opting to sign for MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy.
Gerrard ended his 26-year association with boyhood club Liverpool to link up with Galaxy as the team's Designated Player.
The 35-year-old, who will make his debut against San Jose Earthquakes on July 17, said he rejected offers from European clubs before his arrival in Los Angeles.
"I had a couple opportunities around Europe, some nice opportunities," Gerrard told Galaxy TV.
"But I wanted a completely fresh challenge, to come out of my comfort zone, live away from home and get a different life experience and choose a place where my family can enjoy themselves and settle.
"When I retire from football in a few years' time I want to say I did try something different and didn't stay in the same place - although I loved every minute of it."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.