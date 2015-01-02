Gerrard's greatest Liverpool moments

May 25, 2005 - The Miracle of Istanbul

The undoubted highlight of Gerrard's career saw the midfielder inspire his side to a remarkable victory over Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. Liverpool appeared set to be humbled when they trailed by three goals at half-time, but skipper Gerrard was the central figure in a stunning second-half turnaround that saw Liverpool pull level before the hour mark. After scoring Liverpool's first to set the comeback in motion, Gerrard was brought down for a penalty, allowing Xabi Alonso to equalise with a rebound after his initial spot-kick had been saved. Rafael Benitez's side went on to triumph in a penalty shootout, securing Liverpool's fifth title in Europe's premier club competition.

December 8, 2004 - Olympiacos blockbuster keeps Euro dream alive

Five months prior to the dramatic events in Istanbul, Liverpool were indebted to Gerrard as they kept their Champions League hopes alive. Needing to beat Olympiacos by two clear goals to reach the knockout stages after Rivaldo's first-half strike for the Greek club, Benitez's side moved into a 2-1 lead through goals from substitutes Florent Sinama-Pongolle and Neil Mellor. Gerrard then stepped up to the mark with four minutes remaining, blasting a 25-yard half-volley past Antonios Nikopolidis to prompt a memorable cry of 'You Beauty!' from Sky Sports' co-commentator Andy Gray.

May 13, 2006 - 'The Gerrard Final'

As if one dramatic comeback in a final was not enough, Liverpool again showed their capacity for a great escape when seeing off West Ham to claim the 2006 FA Cup, with Gerrard again the key man. It was the captain who pulled Liverpool level with a close-range strike after West Ham had surged into a two-goal lead. A fluke goal from Paul Konchesky looked to have seen off the men from Anfield, only for Gerrard to beat Shaka Hislop with a stunning strike from distance in the final minute of normal time. Once again, Liverpool emerged victorious in a subsequent penalty shoot-out.

March 10, 2009 - Real outclassed at Anfield

Gerrard's partnership with striker Fernando Torres proved a fruitful one for Liverpool and the duo teamed up to fine effect on another memorable European night at Anfield in 2009. Spanish giants Real Madrid were humbled as Liverpool recorded a thumping 4-0 victory to secure their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals. Gerrard grabbed two of the goals, marking his 100th European appearance for Liverpool in style, and received a congratulatory handshake from Real skipper Raul when he was substituted late on.

March 13, 2012 - Everton sunk by derby hat-trick

Gerrard has scored more goals in Premier League Merseyside derbies than any other player and grabbed three of his nine to date in a 3-0 home win in 2012. Having been denied an early goal by a fine save from Tim Howard, Gerrard found the net in the 34th, 51st and 90th minutes to complete the first hat-trick in a meeting between Liverpool and Everton since Ian Rush in 1982.

December 5, 1999 - The first goal

At the age of 19, Gerrard announced himself as a Liverpool player with a superb maiden senior goal in a 4-1 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Liverpool were 2-1 ahead when Gerrard picked up the ball in central midfield and embarked on a jinking run into the penalty area before finishing calmly. Anfield would go on to witness many more special moments from a player who soon established himself as the heartbeat of his hometown club.