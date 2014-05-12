Giaccherini insists he's ready for World Cup

The former Juventus midfielder has fallen short of expectations since moving to the Premier League, though he did help the Stadium of Light outfit stay up against the odds.

He has been a regular fixture for Italy under Cesare Prandelli since making his debut in June 2012 and insists he is raring to go in Brazil if he gets the call.

"Prandelli knows me like few others, he knows the player that I am," the 29-year-old told Corriere dello Sport.

"He called me to the national team against criticism from all, he gave me every confidence and even in making my debut against Spain in Euro 2012.

"I chose England and have had some difficulties, I do not hide it. But I have not had a wasted season, I am fine now, physically I am ready.

"In short, I am available. That said, the choices from Prandelli will be the right ones for the national team, that is for sure."

Giaccherini is also keen to remain at Sunderland. He added: "My future? Yes I really want to play here again. I still have a three-year contract, I'm fine where I am."