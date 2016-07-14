Giaccherini set for Napoli switch
Italy midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is set to join Napoli and end an unhappy spell at Sunderland.
Emanuele Giaccherini's agent has confirmed a deal to take the Italy international to Napoli is "all done".
Giaccherini has endured a largely ineffective three-year spell at Sunderland, struggling to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League, after joining from Juventus in 2013.
Having spent last season on loan at Bologna, the 31-year-old impressed hugely at Euro 2016 with a series of influential displays for the Azzurri.
That sparked interest from Torino, but it appears Napoli have pipped them to Giaccherini's signature.
His agent Furio Valcareggi told Radio CRC: "We're almost there, it's all done for Giaccherini, the last few details are being ironed out with Sunderland.
"The boy is very happy. It was a choice made by him and his wife.
"He's finally getting what he deserves after being underestimated for years."
On Torino's interest, Valcareggi added: "We had an agreement but then came an offer from Napoli.
"[Torino chairman Urbano] Cairo may not agree with our choice but he will understand why. The career of a footballer is short and everyone has the right to choose.
"It was inevitable that an offer by Napoli would be answered affirmatively."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.