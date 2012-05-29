Giggs aiming to bring league trophy 'home'

The 38-year-old racked up his 900th appearance for United in February, yet he still shows no signs of retiring any time soon.

The experience of veteran Premier League players such as Giggs and Paul Scholes can only be beneficial for the Red Devils as they look to regain the title from across Manchester at the first time of asking.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Giggs revealed the collective disappointment at the club after narrowly missing out on a 13th Premier League crown, but also tells fans of why they can have every reason to be optimistic ahead of the 2012/13 campaign.

"It's disappointing to have been so near but then again, there are so many positives to take out of the season as well," he said.

"I think you’re more driven when you lose a trophy. We refer to it as our trophy because we’ve won it so many times and I think when we do lose it, we want it back and we want it back quickly.

"We’ve faced disappointments before and we’ve always come back and that’s what we need to do now. We’ve had so many highs over however many years but you’ve got to take the lows as well.

"You’ve got to take it on the chin and come back bigger and better next year."

By Simon Harrison