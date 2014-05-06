Giggs: Good times will return for Man United

United are 18 points behind league leaders Liverpool with one game of the season remaining, but interim manager Giggs believes the club's supporters can expect the team to be back challenging for major honours again in the coming years after a disappointing last 12 months that saw David Moyes depart.

The Welshman guided United to a victory in the final game at Old Trafford in 2013-14, with young striker James Wilson netting twice on his first-team debut.

Robin van Persie also got his name on the scoresheet late on, his first goal since March after spending time on the sidelines with a knee injury, while Nemanja Vidic played his last game at Old Trafford before he leaves to join Inter.

Speaking on the pitch at the end of the game, Giggs - who came off the bench to make what could be his final home appearance as a player - paid tribute to the United fans and urged them to keep the faith, although he stopped short of revealing what the future holds for him.

"I'd just like to say a big thank you for your support this year," said Giggs.

"A special thanks to Nemanja who's leaving us this year, he goes with all our best wishes and success in the coming years.

"We know it's been tough this season and over the years we've been spoilt with all the success we've had, but you've always supported the team and I'm sure in the coming years we'll bring you more success.

"I'd just like to say keep supporting us, you've seen a glimpse of the future tonight, that is what this club is all about, we give youth a chance.

"We might not always win but we try and play attractive football, keep supporting us and the good times will come back soon."