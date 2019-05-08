Tottenham to make move for Argentina international – report

Tottenham want to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer, report The Sun.

The Argentina international has enjoyed an impressive season at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Betis making his loan move permanent last month.

Yet the La Liga side are still willing to cash in on the former PSG man if the price is right.

Tottenham and Everton are both interested in bringing the 23-year-old to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Mauricio Pochettino will want to bolster his midfield options if the Dane departs.

Betis paid £21.5m to secure Lo Celso's services and would probably hold out for a fee of at least £40m.

Tottenham travel to Ajax on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

READ MORE...

Why Maurizio Sarri could become Chelsea’s most successful failure

99-year-old record remains for women’s football – bringing embarrassment on the men’s game