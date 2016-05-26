Giovinco happy in MLS despite Euro 2016 snub

MLS MVP and Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco insisted he is happy playing in one of the "most beautiful leagues", despite being overlooked for Italy's Euro 2016 squad.

Giovinco and fellow MLS-based star Andrea Pirlo were both omitted from Antonio Conte's provisional squad for next month's European Championship in France, with the coach citing the quality of MLS as his reason to exclude the pair.

But former Juventus starlet Giovinco said he has no plans to return to Europe, with the 29-year-old determined to earn his way back into the national team.

"I was upset about it, but it's useless to think about," he said after training on Wednesday.

"I need to keep going and I need to keep improving so I can try and find my place back on the national team."

Giovinco added: "I've always said and I'll continue to say the league is constantly growing.

"Right now I feel like it's one of the most beautiful leagues."

Giovinco has already scored eight goals this season, tallying five assists in the process as Toronto sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.