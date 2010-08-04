Giovinco keen on Arsenal move

The 23-year-old Italian - dubbed the natural heir to Alessandro Del Piero - is already closing in on 50 appearances for the Turin giants since graduating from the club's youth ranks, and has been capped 20 times by Italy's under-21s.

However, he lost his place to Brazilian Diego at the start of last season under Ciro Ferrara, and failed to obtain any regular first team football once Alberto Zaccheroni took charge, leaving the starlet to seek a move elsewhere.

According to agent Luca Pasqualin, his current spell in Serie A could well be coming to an end after he was quoted as saying that should the Gunners be interested in the player, there would be little standing in his way of a switch to Emirates Stadium.

"If the interest of Arsenal is concrete, Giovinco would be interested because Arsenal are one of the top clubs in Europe," he said.

"If I hear of something directly from Arsene Wenger or a representative from Arsenal we would put all our attention on to the situation."

Wenger continues to be linked with midfielders amid reports that captain Cesc Fabregas is expected to leave the Gunners for Barcelona either this summer or next.

But Giovinco is also being chased by a host of teams across Europe, including several sides in Spain.

"We have spoken to four teams in Italy regarding Giovinco, we are waiting to see who is formally interested, because he will definitely be leaving Juventus this summer,” said Pasqualin.

"There are also sides in Spain who are interested, so we are looking to find a solution for Giovinco in the next 10 days."

By Nick Poyser

