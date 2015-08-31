Giovinco ruled out of Italy qualifiers

Sebastian Giovinco has been ruled out of Italy's upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers due to a groin injury.

Italy host Group H rivals Malta on Thursday and then take on Bulgaria on Sunday as they bid to take another step towards qualification for the finals in France next year.

But they will go into those games without Toronto FC forward Giovinco. The 28-year-old left Italy's Coverciano training camp because of an injury sustained during Saturday's MLS clash with Montreal Impact.

Antonio Conte's men are second in Group H, two points behind leaders Croatia and two ahead of third-placed Norway with four qualifiers to play.