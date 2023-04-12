Glazers to WALK AWAY from Manchester United after plans of a full sale revealed - report

It was previously believed the Glazer family were only seeking partial investment but now a full sale is on the cards

The Glazer family, which own a controlling majority of Manchester United, are now seeking a full sale of the club as opposed to partial investment. The news will be welcomed by the vast majority of Red Devils, who have longed to see the Americans walk away from Old Trafford. 

Last November, the Glazers announced they were investigating "all strategic alternatives, including new investment in the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company". It was the first time they had publicly considered selling the club they took over in a controversial leveraged buyout Almost 20 years ago.

Despite the ongoing success of Manchester United since that 2005 takeover – particularly until 2013, until which time Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager – fans have grown weary of the family syphoning away money that could have otherwise been invested into a crumbling stadium and inconsistent squad. 

Before the end of 2022, offers to invest in the club were launched by a number of parties, including British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, the son of the former emir of Qatar. 

Second offers by both Ratcliffe and Jassim were made in March, before extended deadlines were put in place for a third and final round of bidding. These offers must be submitted before the end of April. 

Mail Online report that  the Glazers are now openly seeking a full sale of the club rather than partial investment – with a total sale price of around $6 billion touted for the biggest club in the country. 

