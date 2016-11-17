Gnabry open to Bayern Munich move

Werder Bremen attacker Serge Gnabry has welcomed reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has been one of the revelations of the Bundesliga season following his move from Arsenal and scored a hat-trick on his senior Germany debut against San Marino last week.

Bayern are believed to be keeping a close eye on the winger's development, with reports suggesting they have an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Gnabry would face stiff competition for a place in the starting XI at the Allianz Arena, but he would be up for the fight.

"I could definitely see myself at Bayern Munich," Gnabry told reporters.

"I am the kind of player who likes a challenge."

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, meanwhile, would welcome the 21-year-old with open arms if he were to make the move.

"Gnabry has developed superbly, he is an amazing player," Boateng said at a news conference.

"I think he has what it takes to play for Bayern. I hope he will stay healthy, he has the potential to achieve anything."